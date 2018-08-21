Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) PT Set at €44.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($45.23) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.86 ($44.16).

PHIA stock opened at €32.72 ($37.18) on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

