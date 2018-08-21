Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.30%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

