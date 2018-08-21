Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

KEP opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 207.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,493 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

