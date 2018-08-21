Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Receives $9.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have commented on KOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,001,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,722,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

