Kwmg LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,526,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 109,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $2,319,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $3,712,923.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andeavor stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $152.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

ANDV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

