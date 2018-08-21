Kwmg LLC Purchases 18,320 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

