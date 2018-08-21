Kwmg LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aetna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aetna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Aetna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of AET opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $149.69 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

