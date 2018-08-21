L Brands (LB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.8098678093682 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of LB opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. L Brands has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

