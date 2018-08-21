Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Decreased by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.