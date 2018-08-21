Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of LANC opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $150.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Vertical Group cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.