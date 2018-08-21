LandCoin (LDCN) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. LandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LandCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00275550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00152366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034176 BTC.

About LandCoin

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. The official website for LandCoin is landcoin.co.

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

