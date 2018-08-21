LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%. sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

