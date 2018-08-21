Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lazaruscoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00078152 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000806 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

Lazaruscoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. The official website for Lazaruscoin is lazaruscoin.com.

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

