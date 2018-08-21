Legend Power Systems (LPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Legend Power Systems had a negative net margin of 90.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.44 million.

Shares of LPS stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.19.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It develops, manufactures, and markets electrical harmonizer, a patented energy conservation device designed to provide energy savings through voltage optimization to commercial and industrial customers.

