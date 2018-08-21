Lennox International (LII) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $160.18 and a one year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 750.65% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,827,358.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,162,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,836 shares of company stock worth $12,989,876 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.