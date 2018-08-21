Level Up Coin (LUC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Level Up Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and LBank. Level Up Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $16,959.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00272093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00146844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033913 BTC.

About Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,308,800,000 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live. The official website for Level Up Coin is play2live.io. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Level Up Coin

Level Up Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, LBank, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

