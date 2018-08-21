Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 2,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

NYSE:HON opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

