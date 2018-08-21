LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2,625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 526,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,055,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $97.88. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,606. LHC Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.