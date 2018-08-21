Liberum Capital Upgrades Glencore (GLEN) to Hold

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has GBX 300 ($3.83) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.03) price target on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 480 ($6.14) price target on Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 423.41 ($5.41).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 306.05 ($3.91) on Friday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.33).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.