Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 78,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

