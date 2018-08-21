Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the second quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the second quarter worth $971,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of North American pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products, and in other energy infrastructure companies.

