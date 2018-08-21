Lipocine Inc (LPCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

LPCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

