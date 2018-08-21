Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan purchased 727,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 148,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Liquidia Technologies Inc

