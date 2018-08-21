LiteBar (LTB) Price Tops $0.0822 on Exchanges

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. LiteBar has a total market capitalization of $78,027.00 and $43.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiteBar has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013899 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002111 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000543 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About LiteBar

LTB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 949,036 coins. The official website for LiteBar is litebar.co. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco.

LiteBar Coin Trading

LiteBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

