Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

