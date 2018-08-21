Littelfuse (LFUS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,440 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $756,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $6,984,799. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

