LKQ (LKQ) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LKQ earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.3767505683645 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

