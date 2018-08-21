Local Coin Swap Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (LCS)

Local Coin Swap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Local Coin Swap has a market cap of $0.00 and $163,066.00 worth of Local Coin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Local Coin Swap token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Local Coin Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00281032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00148032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Local Coin Swap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Local Coin Swap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Local Coin Swap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. Local Coin Swap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. Local Coin Swap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_.

Buying and Selling Local Coin Swap

Local Coin Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Local Coin Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Local Coin Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Local Coin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

