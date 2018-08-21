Loki Market Capitalization Achieves $3.71 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Loki has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,632.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.74 or 0.04340521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.74 or 0.08303269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00861495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.01438250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00194073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.02117206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00291319 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 31,324,696 coins and its circulating supply is 26,186,841 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.