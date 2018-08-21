Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 40,670 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WETF. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 46,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

