Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in York Water Co (YORW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 185.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in York Water by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in York Water by 22.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in York Water by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

YORW opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. York Water Co has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

