Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $756,000 in Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 169.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 739,141 shares during the period. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $10,061,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 37.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 452,595 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $5,945,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 180.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 279,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

