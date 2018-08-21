Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

