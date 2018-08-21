LSV Asset Management Buys 60,149 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $54,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,080 shares of company stock worth $852,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.63 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

