LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr were worth $45,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the second quarter valued at $52,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

NYSE:BLX opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.51. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 7.39%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.