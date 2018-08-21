Luciano Siani Pires Purchases 2,000 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS) Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 150,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

