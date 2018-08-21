Lynne Marie Laube Sells 1,349 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $27,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 329,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $417.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,569,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,420,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

