Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,202 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Davita by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Davita by 8.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 124,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Davita by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Davita by 27.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 298,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.90. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $86,912.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

