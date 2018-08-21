Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Major Shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie Buys 7,000 Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Macquarie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 15,911 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $728,246.47.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 65,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,050.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 45,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 66,523 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,401.39.

On Monday, August 6th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 126,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,789,700.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 51,922 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,566.32.

On Monday, July 30th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 50,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 14,812 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $666,095.64.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 74,487 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346,700.91.

On Thursday, July 19th, Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 79,000 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.00.

MIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,060. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

