Maiden (MHLD) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maiden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Maiden from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Maiden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $328.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Maiden has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 137.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.