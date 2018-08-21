Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 198,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.01. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 8.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.