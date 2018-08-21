Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the second quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 67.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 95.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wageworks by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair started coverage on Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Wageworks stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Wageworks Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

