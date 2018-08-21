Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,249,000 after purchasing an additional 125,880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 977.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 165,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.09%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

