Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.72% of Hill-Rom worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 200.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $12,796,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

HRC opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

