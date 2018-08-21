Matrix Service (MTRX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Headlines about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4076282252308 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MTRX stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $540.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,040.00 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

