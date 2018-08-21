Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,658 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 136.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in International Speedway Corp Class A in the first quarter worth $5,937,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 14.8% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 853,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Speedway Corp Class A by 83.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Speedway Corp Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ ISCA opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. International Speedway Corp Class A had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway Corp Class A news, Director Larry D. Woodard sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $30,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $193,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Corp Class A Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

