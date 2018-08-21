Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 154,707 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,707 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,568,000 after purchasing an additional 306,118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 305,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,038,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,958,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $109.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $355,965.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,827.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $1,019,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,907 shares of company stock worth $2,464,527 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.