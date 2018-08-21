Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Director Sells $26,589.20 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $26,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 131,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

