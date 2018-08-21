Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mcdonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $179,723,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after purchasing an additional 652,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15,948.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

