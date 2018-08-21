MediBloc [ERC20] Hits Market Capitalization of $18.27 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, CPDAX, IDEX and Coinsuper. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $18.27 million and $2.08 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00272877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034063 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20]’s genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,159,334,223 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

